‘Nomadland’ author Jessica Bruder works on abortion book

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of “Nomadland,” the basis for the Oscar-winning movie of the same name, is working on a book about abortion. Jessica Bruder will expand upon the reporting for her May cover story in The Atlantic, “The Abortion Underground: Inside the Covert Network Preparing for a Post-Roe Future.” W.W. & Norton & Company says the new book is currently untitled and does not yet have a release date. Bruder’s “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century,” about transient older Americans, was published in 2017 and adapted into the acclaimed 2020 film starring Frances McDormand.