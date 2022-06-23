Hawks pick Duke forward A.J. Griffin at No. 16 in NBA draft

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have drafted forward A.J. Griffin from Duke with the No. 16 pick in the NBA draft. Griffin was the third player from the Blue Devils to go in the first round, following top overall choice Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams. Griffin was the second straight Duke player to be chosen by the Hawks in the first round. He follows 2021 top pick Jalen Johnson. The Hawks hope Griffin can help them bounce back from a season that failed to meet high expectations after their surprising run to the East final in 2021.