Celtics look to future, draft Alabama’s Davison at No. 53

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics selected for the future by drafting former Alabama wing player JD Davison in the second round of the NBA draft. Davison was an SEC All-Freshman Team selection this past season for the Crimson Tide, averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists despite only starting six games. But the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder showed a propensity for big games with two games of 10-plus assists and 10-plus rebounds. It was the Celtics’ lone pick after they traded their first-round selection to San Antonio as part of the deal that netted them Derrick White at the trade deadline. It’s the second straight year Boston didn’t make a first-round selection.