Bird ties WNBA wins record, leads Storm past Mystics 85-71

SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird scored 12 points and matched the WNBA record for victories in a career as the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 85-71. Bird, playing at home for the first time since announcing last week that she’ll retire at the end of the season, tied Minnesota star Lindsay Whalen for the most career wins with 323. Jewell Loyd hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Breanna Stewart had 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Seattle. Elena Delle Donne led Washington (11-9) with 20 points in just 29 minutes and Myisha Hines-Allen had 12 points.