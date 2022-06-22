UK’s Glastonbury Festival welcomes back fans after pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people are returning to England’s Glastonbury Festival as the five-day music and performing arts event reopened for the first time in three years. The festival didn’t take place the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year is it’s 50th anniversary. Organizers have 3,000 performers scheduled, including Billie Eilish, Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney. McCartney’s weekend gig will make him, at age 80, the festival’s oldest solo headline performer. Festival-goers started lining up to enter the gates at Worthy Farm in Somerset, southwest England, early Wednesday. Many struggled to get to the site because the festival coincided with the largest rail strike that Britain has seen in decades.