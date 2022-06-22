Second man dead after crash on Old Chittenden Road

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 23, 2022, at 10:05 a.m.--CHP Santa Cruz said that a second person has died in relation to a crash along Old Chittenden Road and Highway 129.

A head-on crash between a Honda Ridge and GMC Sierra towing a trailer. It is unclear how many people were inside each vehcile or who was responsible yet, according to CHP.

Both people that were killed were in the Honda Ridge. The driver and the passenger were both males, and further identification is awaiting notification to next of kin.

ORIGINAL STORY

A man has died after a crash mid-Wednesday afternoon along Highway 129 and Old Chittenden Road.

Cal Fire BEU said that three people are in critical condition and four patients have moderate injuries. Three medical helicopters and six ambulances have been requested.

So far the man killed in the crash has not been identified.

The CHP is still out investigating the crash and is diverting traffic from the area at this time onto Rogge Lane.

This is a developing story