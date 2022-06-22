Scheffler, McIlroy highlight strong field at Travelers

By PAT EATON-ROBB

Associated Press

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — This week’s Travelers Championship will feature six of the world’s top 15 ranked players, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy. McIlroy, who won the Canadian Open two weeks ago and then tied for fifth in the U.S. Open, is playing in his fourth straight event. He’s hoping to keep up the momentum that has seen him rise to his highest ranking since July, 2020. Scheffler is playing for a third consecutive week and fourth in the last five. The Masters champion has nine top-10 finishes in 19 starts, including major runner-up showings in Brookline and in May at Colonial.