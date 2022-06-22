Salinas City Council approves the Downton Outdoor Dining Forgivable Program

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Council unanimously approved the Downton Outdoor Dining Forgivable Program.

According to a city staff report, the City has allowed outdoor dining in the public right of way through the Sidewalk Café Encroachment Program. In 2016, a SCEP an incentive program was the Downtown area was established to encouraging outdoor dining, and the $300 permit for up to business was waived. But only two businesses participated in the program.

However, when the pandemic happened, businesses expanded to outdoor dining.

The cost for the Downton Outdoor Dining Forgivable Program is $150,000 and will come from the City’s Economic Development Element Implementation Project. The program will give downtown restaurants an interest free, one time forgivable loan of up $10,000.

Spots for the loans are on a first come, first serve basis.

KION’s Ana Torrea will have the full story at 5p.m. and 6 p.m.