LIVE: Person hospitalized after shark attack at Lovers Point

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Fire said that a person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a shark attack at Lovers Point Wednesday morning.

Crews were able to remove the victim from the water but could not immediately say what their condition was.

Pacific Grove Police say Lovers Point Beach is closed until further notice while the investigation takes place. Rhonda Navarro, a resident of Pacific Grove, tells KION people could see the shark but could not identify what type of shark it was.

Navarro tells KION that a police commander says the beach will be closed for several hours.