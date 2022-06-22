One man killed, multiple people critically injured after crash on Old Chittenden Road

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A man has died after a crash mid-Wednesday afternoon along Highway 129 and Old Chittenden Road.

Cal Fire BEU said that three people are in critical condition and four patients have moderate injuries. Three medical helicopters and six ambulances have been requested.

So far the man killed in the crash has not been identified.

The CHP is still out investigating the crash and is diverting traffic from the area at this time onto Rogge Lane.

This is a developing story