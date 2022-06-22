Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved from secret location to prison

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Legal officials say ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been transferred from a secret detention location to a prison in the country’s capital. They say her ongoing court cases will be tried at a new facility constructed in the prison compound. Suu Kyi was arrested last year when the army seized power from her elected government. For about the past year has been held at an undisclosed location in the capital generally assumed to be on a military base. She is being tried on multiple charges, including corruption. Suu Kyi’s supporters say the charges against her are politically motivated. She spent about 15 years in detention under a previous military government, virtually all under house arrest at her home in Yangon, the country’s biggest city.