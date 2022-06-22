Giuliani associate seeks to avoid prison at June sentencing

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An associate of Rudy Giuliani who was convicted of campaign finance crimes at trial and later pleaded guilty to a separate fraud charge is asking to be spared from prison at his sentencing next week. Lawyers for Lev Parnas made the request to a Manhattan federal court judge in papers that were filed publicly Wednesday. The papers were dated June 15 but were kept sealed for a week while redactions were agreed to. Parnas was convicted last year at a Manhattan trial. He faces sentencing in a week.