DA: Greenfield Police Officer faces two felony charges, officer denies all charges

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said that a Greenfield Police Officer was arrested and charged with felony assault and felony dissuading a witness.

A complaint was filed against Christian Tapia-Leon on June 10, and a warrant for his arrest was issued the same day, according to the Monterey County Court Portal. The DA's office said he was off duty at the time of the alleged incident and the victim was a male.

Tapia-Leon allegedly walked into a home uninvited, went to the backyard of the house hosting a party, and that's where the assault occurred, said the DA's Office. The DA's office said Tapia-Leon did not know the victim.

In a statement given to KION by the Law Office of Steven J. Rease that is representing Officer Tapia they said:

"Mr. Tapia strongly denies the current charges against him by the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office. He is not guilty of these charges. He and his attorney Mr. Steven Rease look forward to aggressively defending him in court and having his good name and reputation restored. As a 6 year veteran of the Greenfield Police Department he takes his oath to uphold the law extremely seriously and would never act in a manner that would violate his oath."

The alleged incident occurred on May 1 at about 9 p.m. in the City of Gonzales, said the DA's office.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said an arraignment is scheduled on August 11 at 1:30 p.m. for Tapia-Leone.

Greenfield Police released the following statement