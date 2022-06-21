War-damaged Russian tanks to go on display in Polish square

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and Ukraine government officials say they plan to put on public display in Warsaw damaged or burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles captured by Ukrainian forces during the war. The head of the Polish prime minister’s office, Michal Dworczyk, said the idea is to highlight Russian “atrocities” and the Ukrainian response. The ironically-named “Invincible Army” open-air exhibition will be staged in the Castle Square in Warsaw’s Old Town, that was painstakingly rebuilt after being razed during fighting in World War II. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this week that there are plans for similar exhibits in other European capitals such as Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Lisbon.