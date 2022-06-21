US to play Japan, Saudi Arabia in last World Cup warmups

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play Japan and Saudia Arabia in its last two World Cup warmups. The 15th-ranked Americans will play No. 23 Japan in an exhibition on Sept. 23 at a European site yet to be announced. The U.S. then faces the 49th-ranked Saudis four days later at Murcia, Spain. The U.S. is in Group B of the tournament at Qatar. The Americans open against No. 18 Wales on Nov. 21, face No. 5 England in a Black Friday matchup and finish the first round against No. 21 Iran on Nov. 29.