Man describes finding his friend in ‘pool of blood’ on floor of Asheville apartment

By Denise Pridgen

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The walls and floor of the bedroom at apartment No. 6 have been scrubbed, erasing the traces of the violence that happened there Friday afternoon.

“It was terrible. He was laying there in a pool of blood,” said Sparky, who found his friend beaten and stabbed at an apartment on Old Haywood Road.

Sparky, who asked that his last name not be used, is one of the managers at the apartment complex, which has some units that face Old Haywood Road and others that face Eastview Circle.

Sparky said his friend Billy Moore, who sometimes helped him with work around the complex, was usually up early in the day. But on June 17, Sparky hadn’t seen him all day.

“When I didn’t see him, I went looking for him,” Sparky said. “I knocked and said, ‘Maintenance.’ There was no answer. So, I knocked again. He still didn’t answer, so I opened the door.”

That was about 4:15 p.m. Sparky said authorities were on the scene from about 5 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Sparky said surveillance video at the complex showed a man and woman leaving Moore’s apartment.

Moore, who has not been identified by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, was taken to the hospital.

On Saturday, deputies said Anthony Lee Thomas, 23, and Kristie Ann Wood, 47, were charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has not released any details of the assault.

Sparky said, while cleaning the apartment Monday, he found a blood-covered pot in the cupboard, prompting him to call deputies back to the apartment.

“We don’t have much here, but when someone does something like this, it hurts in more ways than one,” Sparky said.

He said, as of Monday evening, Moore was on life support but his brain activity had increased.

Moore’s friends plan to have a bonfire/candlelight vigil in honor of Moore on Saturday at the apartment complex.

