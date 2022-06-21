In Pittsburgh, Pirates’ overhaul gains momentum by the day

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Highly touted Pirates shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz is leading the charge of young players that the club hopes to build around. Cruz dazzled in his 2022 debut, driving in four runs and making a spectacular throw in a 12-1 rout of the Chicago Cubs. The 23-year-old’s arrival is proof the rebuilding process that general manager Ben Cherington began when he took over in the fall 2019 is gaining momentum, even though the team is still below .500. Outfielder Jack Suwinski has 11 home runs, which is the best among all MLB rookies.