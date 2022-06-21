Guardians beat wins 6-5 in 11 innings, take AL Central lead

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrés Giménez had an RBI single in the 11th inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat Minnesota 6-5 to move percentage points ahead of the Twins atop the AL Central Division. Bryan Shaw, Sam Hentges and Trevor Stephan each tossed a scoreless inning of relief before Emmanuel Clase earned his 16th save in 18 chances for the Guardians. With Oscar Gonzalez on second, Giménez singled to center field with one out and the Guardians improved to 10-2 in their last 12 games and 16-4 since May 30. Luis Arraez hit a three-run home run for Minnesota.