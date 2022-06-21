Skip to Content
Beloved Market Basket associate with Down syndrome retires after 27 years

    TEWKSBURY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Philip Donahue, a staple of Market Basket stores in Lowell and Tewksbury, is calling it a career after nearly three decades.

Donahue, who has Down Syndrome, is retiring after working as an associate for 27 years, the company announced on Tuesday.

“You are a fine example for us all! We wish you a very happy retirement,” Market Basket posted.

Donahue is a Your Next Star representative of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. The program works to promote the acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and their families.

