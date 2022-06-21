Skip to Content
Ambulances collide responding to call at Barclays Center

    NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Two ambulances collide head-on late Monday night in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Union Street near Seventh Avenue.

Police said both ambulances were responding to an intoxicated man near the Barclays Center.

One ambulance struck a utility pole and an ATM vestibule.

Four EMS workers were treated for minor injuries.

