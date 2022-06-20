Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter offering reward for information on illegal leg traps

LIVE OAK, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter said a $1,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of someone who set illegal steel hold leg traps in Live Oak.

The Animal Shelter said the leg traps were found near Felt Street, Corcoran Street, Paget Avenue, and 24th Avenue. On Sunday, a resident of one of the above neighborhoods said they found a squirrel with two steel hold leg traps on its legs in their yard.

The squirrel had to be euthanized due to the extent of its injuries, said the shelter. Officers were contacted, and they searched various backyards but found no additional evidence was found.

Witnesses said the squirrel was active enough to run and climb, so the traps could have been set anywhere.

"Setting these traps is illegal under multiple California laws, and we need your help finding out who did it," Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter said. "If the person or persons who set the traps have more in their possession, additional wildlife, cats, or dogs could suffer.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Todd Stosuy at Todd.Stosuy@santacruzcounty.us.

1,000