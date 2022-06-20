Salinas Rodeo kick-off concert canceled

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The California Rodeo Salinas said they are canceling after an extensive search for a replacement for headliner Toby Keith.

Toby Keith recently announced he was battling stomach cancer and had to cancel tour dates starting on July 12.

“Our hearts go out to Toby Keith, and we wish he could be here in July. His team was helpful as we pushed hard to find someone to take his place. We love bringing concerts to our community and are just as disappointed as our fans are,” said David Drew of David Drew Productions, the Rodeo’s partner for the Big Week Kick-Off Concert.

Ticket refunds will be available starting Monday, June 27 at 10 a.m. You can sign up for a refund form here.