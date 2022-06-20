On Golf: US Open a reminder of what really matters in golf

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open began with Phil Mickelson speaking without saying hardly anything. It ended with Matt Fitzpatrick at a momentary loss for words in his proudest moment. More than anything, the U.S. Open was a reminder of what matters. It was more than a diversion from the disruption caused by the Saudi-backed rival league. It was about a challenging and historic golf course and an eclectic mix of players. The LIV Golf chatter is sure to resume. It helps golf that the British Open at St. Andrews is only a month away.