Nevada man sought in bar shooting that killed his wife

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Police in northern Nevada say a 47-year-old man is sought in the weekend shooting death of his wife and the wounding of a 21-year-old relative after an argument in the parking lot of a bar in Winnemucca.

Ty Victor Albisu was identified as the suspect in the slaying late Saturday of Linda Walker Albisu, 61, and a hand injury received by Dylan James Hobbs.

Investigators told KOLO-TV in Reno that Ty Albisu and Linda Albisu were married, and Hobbs is Linda Albisu’s grandson.

All three live in the Nevada-Idaho state line town of McDermitt, about 74 miles (119 kilometers) north of Winnemucca.

Police said Ty Albisu is sought on murder and attempted murder charges and may have been seen in McDermitt on Sunday. He was was believed to be driving a white 2010 Ford F-350 pickup truck.