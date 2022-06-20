Monkey in bulletproof vest found among the dead after shootout with Mexican police

MICHOACAN, Mex. (KION-TV)-- A monkey wearing a bulletproof vest was found along with ten dead people after a bloody shootout between police, soldiers and gunmen in central Mexico on June 14.

The spider monkey found was wearing a camouflage fleece jacket and a diaper, but officials were unsure if it died from gunfire.

Officials confirmed that ten were killed and four injured in the shootout.

Photos from the shootout scene showed the monkey on top of a dead gunman's body, apparently his owner.

It was speculated that the owner of the monkey was a member of the La Familia Michoacana criminal group, the Mexico Daily Post reported.

Authorities in the State of Mexico confirmed the validity of the photos.

"A primate was killed at the scene, which was presumably owned by a criminal who was also killed at the scene," state prosecutors said in a statement given to the Associated Press, adding, "An autopsy will be carried out on the animal by a veterinarian specialized in the species." Animal-trafficking charges will be considered against the suspects who survived the shootout.

Prosecutors in the State of Mexico said three detectives were also injured in the gun battle. Their injuries were said to be not life-threatening.

The shooting happened about 80 miles southwest of Mexico City, in Texcaltitla.

Prosecutors said detectives seized 20 rifles, pistols, military-style uniforms, and bulletproof vests at the scene. The area has been frequently killings and extortion by drug gangs.