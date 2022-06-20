Independent Al Gross says he’s ending Alaska House bid

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Independent Al Gross says he is ending his bid for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat. He says there are two “outstanding” Alaska Native women in the race who would serve Alaska well. Democrat Mary Peltola was in fourth place in the June 11 special primary and Republican Tara Sweeney was in fifth. Both are Alaska Native. The top four vote getters in the special primary advance to the special election in August. Gross finished third, behind Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. The deadline to withdraw as a candidate for the special election is noon on Sunday. Gross’ campaign says he is not doing interviews at this time.