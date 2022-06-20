Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea, less than a week after it was towed away from the city. Its parent company says the restaurant encountered “adverse conditions” as it was passing the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands, in the South China Sea. It says water entered the vessel and it began to tip, and capsized on Sunday. The company says no one was injured. The Jumbo Floating Restaurant was almost 80 meters (260 feet) in length. It had been a landmark in Hong Kong for over four decades, serving Cantonese cuisine to over 3 million guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise. It closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and laid off all its staff.