Hawks’ new GM Fields makes improved defense the top priority

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are emphasizing defensive improvement as they consider offseason changes. Change already has come in the front office, where Landry Fields has been promoted to general manager. He will still report to team president Travis Schlenk. The Hawks have the No. 16 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft and could consider a trade. Fields said he and Schlenk are considering trade options with the pick. The Hawks must improve on defense after a first-round loss to Miami in the playoffs. It was a big step back for the team which advanced to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.