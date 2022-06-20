1 of 4 men who escaped from a federal prison camp in Virginia has been captured

By Keith Allen and Ralph Ellis, CNN

One of the four men who escaped from a federal prison camp in Hopewell, Virginia, over the weekend is back in custody, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said Monday.

Tavares Lajuane Graham is now in the medium-security federal institution in Hopewell, BOP spokesperson Randilee Giamusso wrote in an email.

Graham, 44, was serving a 120-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the agency has said.

Authorities remain on the hunt for Corey Branch, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw, who were reported as missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the agency.

Details of the escape were not included in the news release, beyond the BOP calling it a “walkaway.”

The US Marshals Service, FBI and other law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for the men, according to the prison bureau.

Branch, 41, was serving a 160-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm.

Willis, 30, was serving a 216-month sentence for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shaw, 46, was serving a 194-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a measurable quantity of heroin, the agency said in the news release.

The satellite camp is listed as a minimum-security facility, which currently houses 185 male inmates, according to the prison bureau.

