World swimming adopts new policy for transgender athletes

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — World swimming’s governing body has adopted new rules for transgender athletes, only permitting swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events. FINA members have voted 71.5% in favor of the new “gender inclusion policy” at the organization’s extraordinary general congress. It will apply to all its events from Monday. The 24-page policy also includes proposals for a new “open competition” category. FINA says it is setting up a “new working group that will spend the next six months looking at the most effective ways to set up this new category.” The vote follows recommendations given by the International Olympic Committee last November.