Usyk-Joshua rematch in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 20

LONDON (AP) — The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua for the world heavyweight title will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 20. Usyk will be defending the IBF, WBA, WBO titles he claimed from Joshua in beating the British fighter in London in September. Joshua will fight in Saudi Arabia for the second time. Usyk has been in camp for the rematch since leaving the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in March. He had returned there in February to help defend his country from the invading Russians as part of the Kyiv Territorial Defense force.