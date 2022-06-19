Teen killed, man wounded in Los Angeles car-to-car shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A teenager was killed and a man was seriously wounded in a car-to-car shooting in a store parking lot in Los Angeles, police said.

Authorities are searching for the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, but investigators don’t know how many people were in it at the time of the shooting Saturday afternoon.

Someone in the SUV opened fire on a light-colored sedan with six occupants in the parking lot of a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The sedan’s 23-year-old driver and a 17-year-old boy in the front passenger seat were shot, police Detective Supervisor Nathan Kouri said. The teen died at a hospital and the driver was in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Four passengers in the car’s back seat, including two 4-year-olds, were not hurt, Kouri said.

“We’re not aware of any type of disputes, verbal disputes or physical disputes, altercations, beforehand so at this time the motive is unknown,” Kouri told KTLA-TV.

He said there’s no evidence the attack was gang-related.