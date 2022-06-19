Speedy Colorado Avalanche zoom to 2-0 series lead over Bolts

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The fast-flying Colorado Avalanche have zoomed out to a 2-0 series lead over Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Final. Colorado is clicking on all cylinders even with its star player Nathan MacKinnon yet to score in the final. It’s hardly a concern. This is whirring team that comes at you from all directions and angles. They’ve scored at least seven goals four times in this playoff run, with the latest a 7-0 rout of the Lightning in Game 2. The series now moves to Tampa for Game 3. The Avalanche are 7-0 on the road so far in the postseason.