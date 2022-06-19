Smith scores career-high 26, Fever rally, beat Sky 89-87

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — .NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 26 points — including a go-ahead three-point play in the closing seconds to help the Indiana Fever erase a 15-point second-half deficit and beat the Chicago Sky 89-87. Smith was fouled as she hit a turn-around jumper from the left block and made the free throw to give the Fever an 88-87 lead with 39 seconds left. Chicago missed two shots on the other end before Victoria Vivians was fouled with 7.8 seconds remaining. She made 1-of-2 free throws to give the Fever a two-point lead. After the Sky called a timeout, Courtney Vandersloot missed a short baseline jumper and the Fever held on. Chicago’s Candace Parker missed her second consecutive game due to an knee injury.