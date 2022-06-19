Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:29 PM

Smith scores career-high 26, Fever rally, beat Sky 89-87

KION 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — .NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 26 points — including a go-ahead three-point play in the closing seconds to help the Indiana Fever erase a 15-point second-half deficit and beat the Chicago Sky 89-87. Smith was fouled as she hit a turn-around jumper from the left block and made the free throw to give the Fever an 88-87 lead with 39 seconds left. Chicago missed two shots on the other end before Victoria Vivians was fouled with 7.8 seconds remaining. She made 1-of-2 free throws to give the Fever a two-point lead. After the Sky called a timeout, Courtney Vandersloot missed a short baseline jumper and the Fever held on.  Chicago’s Candace Parker missed her second consecutive game due to an knee injury.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content