Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last ‘years’

By JOHN LEICESTER and DAVID KEYTON.

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British defense officials assessing the intense fighting in the Donbas region of Ukraine bordering Russia say morale among troops on both sides is likely growing troubled. Meanwhile, NATO’s chief is warning the fighting could drag on for “years.” In an interview published on Sunday in the German weekly Bild am Sonntag, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “nobody knows” how long the war could last. “We need to be prepared for it to last for years.” He also urged allies ”not to weaken support for Ukraine, even if the costs are high, not only in terms of military aid, but also because of the increase in energy and food goods prices.”