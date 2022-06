By The Associated Press

The San Diego Padres will see how star third baseman Manny Machado is feeling, a day after he sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble running out a grounder. It’s uncertain how long Machado will be sidelined. Machado is hitting .328 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs. He was hurt Sunday in the first inning of an 8-3 loss at Colorado. The Padres said X-rays were negative.