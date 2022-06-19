Kristin Smart Murder trial delayed

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) One of the defendants in the Kristin Smart murder trial is sick yet it's unknown if it's the father or son.

During the pretrial Paul Flores has never taken off his mask, while his dad Ruben Flores has not wore one.

On Father's Day the court notified media: "The Flores trial proceedings are being postponed one week due to a health concern among one of the trial participants."

As a result the trial is being delay one week, with no trial activity the week of June 20. Jury selection for Paul Flores is now scheduled to begin Monday June 27.

Meanwhile, jury selection for Ruben Flores will start at a date to be determined.