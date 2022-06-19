Kristin Smart Murder trial delayed one week

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) One of the "participants" in the Kristin Smart murder trial is sick yet it's unknown if it's the defendants - Paul or Ruben Flores - or one of their attorneys.

During the pretrial Paul Flores has never taken off his mask, while his dad Ruben Flores has not worn one.

On Father's Day, the court notified the media: "The Flores trial proceedings are being postponed one week due to a health concern among one of the trial participants."

As a result, the trial is being delayed one week, with no trial activity during the week of June 20. Jury selection for Paul Flores is now scheduled to begin Monday, June 27.

Meanwhile, jury selection for Ruben Flores will start at a date to be determined.