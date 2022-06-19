Delle Donne scores 15 as Mystics beat Sun 71-63

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored all 15 of her points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun 71-63. Ariel Atkins and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough each scored 10 points for Washington (11-7). Connecticut scored six consecutive points to trim its deficit to eight nearly-2 minutes later but Alysha Clark scored four points in a 7-0 spurt that made it 38-23 with 6 minutes left in the first half and the Sun couldn’t recover. Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Sun (12-4).