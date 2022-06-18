U.S. Open qualifiers crash back to reality in 3rd round

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The qualifiers who lingered among the leaders for 36 holes of the U.S. Open came back to reality in the third round. Overnight co-leader Joel Dahmen was 4 over before making the turn. Beau Hossler and Hayden Buckley fell from one stroke back off the leaderboard entirely. A day after six of the top 12 were qualifiers, only Adam Hadwin remained within two strokes of the lead at the Country Club heading into the final round. Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick will start in the final group. They were 4 under, one stroke ahead of Jon Rahm