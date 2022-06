By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Jameson Taillon and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, Aaron Hicks lined a three-run double and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to nine by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0. Taillon allowed four hits and struck out eight in 5 2-3 innings to win his eighth straight decision. New York’s shutout was its 11th of 2022.