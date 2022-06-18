Race for Alaska’s US House seat taking shape

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The race for Alaska’s U.S. House seat is taking shape. Republican Sarah Palin is seeking a return to elected office 13 years after she resigned as governor. Two of her rivals, Republican Nick Begich and independent Al Gross, are trying to paint her run as unserious and self-serving. The fourth candidate running, Democrat Mary Peltola, says negative campaigning is one of the most unsavory parts of U.S. politics. Palin, Begich, Gross and Peltola, in that order, were the top vote-getters in last week’s special primary. They will compete in a special election set for Aug. 16 that will feature ranked choice voting.