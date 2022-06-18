Popular Christian group “Truth” attracts thousands to Mobile church

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Thousands gathered at Cottage Hill Baptist Friday night to celebrate 50 years of a popular Christian music group, Truth.

Truth was founded by former pastor of Springhill Baptist Church, Roger Breland, and Friday night was their final night singing, dancing, and clapping together.

The traveling music group Truth has performed over 10,000 concerts, toured 27 countries, and had over 400 alumni come through the group, and it’s impacted thousands through the power of music.

“I walked into the auditorium, and I couldn’t go two feet without running into someone I’ve known my whole life,” said John Breland, song of Roger Breland. “It’s just a big family reunion. Thousands of people are going to celebrate tonight.”

This group attracted people of all ages, cheering on family on stage.

“I’m just a proud niece,” said Hannah Phillips, attendee. “I’m excited to see her sing and perform. I’m hoping they’ll do great.”

Those impacted said Truth has shown millions their purpose in life throughout five decades of worship, shaping churches and leaders around the world.

“It’s really a lasting legacy of God’s faithfulness over the years,” said Breland.

