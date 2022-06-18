Opposition rally demands early elections in North Macedonia

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES

Associated Press

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Thousands of supporters of main opposition party VMRO-DPMNE have gathered in the center of North Macedonia’s capital Skopje to pressure the leftist government to call an election two years before the end of its term. Opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski accused the ruling leftist government of miring the country in corruption, devastating the economy and letting public health and education systems systems deteriorate. He also warned it against accepting a “treacherous” deal with Bulgaria so that the latter unblocks North Macedonia’s bid to join the EU. The rally ended peacefully.