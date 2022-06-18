Naomi Osaka won’t play at Wimbledon, citing Achilles tendon

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Naomi Osaka has pulled out of Wimbledon for the second consecutive year. Osaka says she is still having trouble with her left Achilles tendon. She withdrew from the grass-court Grand Slam tournament in 2021 as part of a mental health break she took after pulling out of the French Open. The four-time major champion and former No. 1-ranked player posted a photo of herself on a grass court and wrote on Twitter on Saturday: “my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time.” Osaka has not played since losing in the first round of this year’s French Open.