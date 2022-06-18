Biden, mulling tariff decision, will talk soon to China’s Xi

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he plans to talk to Chinese leader Xi Jinping soon as he considers whether to lift some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods. Biden isn’t saying when they might speak, but Biden is suggesting he’s getting closer to making a decision about the economic penalties. Biden told reporters Saturday in Delaware that he’s “in the process of making up my mind.” National security and economic aides are in the process of completing a review of the U.S. tariff policy. The tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump applied a 25% duty on billions of dollars of Chinese products. The penalties were intended to reduce the U.S. trade deficit and force China to adopt fairer practices.