White Sox 3B Moncada leaves game with hamstring tightness

HOUSTON (AP) — Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left a game against the Houston Astros in the third inning with tightness in his left hamstring. Moncada pulled up after running to first base on a groundout in the second inning and was limping slightly as he returned to the dugout. He remained in the game at third base in the bottom of the inning before being replaced by Josh Harrison in the third. The team announced his injury and said that he was being further evaluated. Moncada missed the start of the season with a strained oblique and didn’t play until May 9.