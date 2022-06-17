Ukraine introduces visa regime for Russians amid war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine plans to introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens. Zelenskyy said Friday that Russians will need a visa to enter Ukraine from July 1. He said the decision was motivated by “unprecedented threats to the national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity” of his country. Russians didn’t need visas to enter Ukraine before Moscow invaded its neighbor 16 weeks ago. The borders between the warring countries are officially closed during the conflict. Many Russians have relatives across the border, while others traveled regularly to visit Ukraine’s southern beaches and urban cultural hubs.