Nigeria funeral for church attack victims draws anger, tears

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria has held a funeral for many of the worshippers who were killed by gunmen during a Pentecost Sunday church service earlier this month. Twenty-two bodies were laid to rest at Friday’s funeral where Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State acknowledged that “we have failed to defend these people.” Bishop Jude Arogundade of the Ondo Catholic Diocese accused authorities of being insincere in their promises to restore peace. The church attack also has reignited calls for policing and security reforms in Nigeria where armed violence has killed thousands over the past year. The country is facing attacks by Islamic extremists, as well as bandits and those who kidnap for ransom.