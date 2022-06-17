Medvedev beats Bautista Agut for Halle semifinal

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev was strong on key points to beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-4 and reach the semifinals of the Halle Open. Medvedev faced nine break points and saved them all to set up a semifinal with Oscar Otte. The German paid tribute to the help of his home crowd after he came through a hard-fought match against Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Nick Kyrgios reached the semifinals of back-to-back tournaments as the Australian won against Pablo Carreño Busta in straight sets. Kyrgios goes on to play Hubert Hurkacz after the Polish player beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).